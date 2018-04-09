After 36 years in the newsroom — a span including nearly every job from page design to editing — Large is retiring as this region's voice for explaining issues around race and social inequality. His final column publishes Monday.

Jerry Large says he became a journalist by happenstance.

The son of a single mother from the rural town of Clovis, New Mexico, Large made his newsroom debut as a janitor for the hometown newspaper during junior high school. The school newspaper around the same time caught his eye after a teenage love interest said she was joining the staff.

About five decades later — after jobs in photography, reporting, page design and editing — The Seattle Times columnist is retiring as this region’s voice for explaining the intersectionalities of race and social inequality in a tone that aims to cordially inform, never assume or judge.

His words have attracted a strong, loyal fan group and earned journalism accolades spanning the country and beyond.

Still, though those around him cite his thoughtfulness, good nature and wisdom, Large attributes his success to support and opportunity striking at convenient times.

“A high school teacher who gave me a stack of books written by black people to read because none of that was in the curriculum at the time,” Large, 64, recalled as an example.

Or, the son of the publisher at the Clovis News Journal who convinced his father that Large, who had been cleaning the office for work with relatives, deserved a journalism job.

The middle of three brothers in a Christian home, Large’s skills for powerful storytelling began forming early on.

He remembers a love for history and a heightened sense of curiosity as a child, questioning issues around race or class and his family’s roots. Because of his virtuous disposition, he said, people thought he would become a preacher.

“I started off in some place where no one would’ve expected that I’d be here,” he said last week, sitting in a coffee shop at Seattle’s City Hall, where city council members just minutes before honored him for his 36 years at The Seattle Times.

The Metropolitan King County Council made the same proclamation, too.

Relatives raised Large’s mother in a small Texas town, called Marlin. The family believes her father was killed because of his race.

She dropped out of school at age 15, picked cotton as a sharecropper and then worked as a waitress and maid for white families. Money was scarce. Syrup on bread was a routine dinner meal.

A bachelor’s degree in journalism at New Mexico State University was possible, in part, he said, because a classmate did not show up to take a loan, a grant and a work-study job — so Large got the financial-aid package instead. “It helped that I worked at the paper,” Large said.

Another case of timely luck.

He started in photography, work that morphed into writing and eventually editing.

After that first newspaper gig, he worked three months doing multiple jobs, including sports editing, at a newspaper in Farmington, New Mexico, roughly 400 miles away from his hometown. Later, he took his first run at column writing with a reader question-and-answer section at the El Paso Times.

There, he met his future wife, Carey Quan Gelernter, a reporter at the time. Shortly after, they spent more than a year apart, while he took a job at the former Oakland Tribune and she moved to Seattle for work at The Seattle Times.

He joined her eventually in 1981 as a copy editor and has worked nearly every job in the newsroom since, designing pages, managing wire stories and supervising reporters on a range of topics, from the environment to policing.

Large started writing a column part-time in 1993 while on leave taking care of the couple’s son, Tao.

The column’s subject matter has changed over years, with the beginning focusing on issues of parenting and family life. But the heart of Large’s writing has largely remained the same: spotlighting injustices, racial dynamics and history to help us better understand Seattle.

His mother’s upbringing and family circumstances have greatly impacted his work, both in nuanced and explicit ways.

“Seattle is not as diverse as most other cities, and also because people don’t have the kinds of interactions that would let them see from somebody else’s perspectives, I try to inject a lot of that into what I write,” he said at the coffee shop.

For a big newspaper spread in 1999, Large and one of his brothers, as well as a Seattle Times photographer, traveled to Marlin to interview Large’s relatives and get a taste of life in the Texas town. The piece is among Large’s most memorable reporting experiences, he said.

A trip to Atlanta to interview John Stanford, a candidate for superintendent of Seattle Public Schools at the time, was unforgettable, too, Large said. Stanford had initially denied the journalist an interview, so Large held a stakeout at Stanford’s office, making friends with the secretaries, until he agreed to chat. The conversation led to a longer hangout and, eventually, Stanford invited Large to his home.

The story, and obituary later for Stanford, turned out beautifully, his former editor Carole Carmichael recalled in a newsroom ceremony for Large’s retirement Friday.

Among numerous accolades, Stanford’s John S. Knight Journalism Fellowship program, a top honor in the industry, selected Large for his column writing in 2000. Other accolades include the 2017 Cameron Duncan Media Award from an anti-poverty nonprofit and the Noel Markwell Media award from the International Society of Political Psychology.

The columnist receives a steady stream of reader messages after his columns publish, ranging from supporters to racists attacking him.

At the newsroom gathering, Seattle Times alumni and staffers shared emotional tributes — applauding Large for helping lead black journalists regionally, remaining strong in the face of hate mail and accurately portraying South Seattle with vibrancy and culture, for examples — before he gave a brief “thank you” speech and exited the building to a standing ovation.

Environment reporter Lynda Mapes called him “the conscience of the newsroom.”

His final column publishes in the newspaper and on the web Monday, as he starts a new chapter of relaxation, reading, traveling, lots of walks and, of course, writing.