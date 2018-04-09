Times reporters Evan Bush and Nina Shapiro will be on CNN today talking about their reporting and coverage on the Washington family that plunged off a California cliff last week, and the mystery surrounding them. Here's how to tune in.

On Sunday, Seattle Times reporters Evan Bush and Nina Shapiro gave you a glimpse into the lives of the Harts, a family from Woodland, Washington, whose SUV plummeted from a 150-foot cliff in Northern California last month.

The Hart family left a trail of abuse allegations and other clues for those trying to make sense of the tragedy, including the two moms’ attempt to immerse their children in an alternative culture while seemingly limiting access to the world outside it.

Bush and Shapiro will appear this afternoon on HLN Crime & Justice, a CNN show with fill-in host Seema Iyer, to discuss their reporting on the Hart family. Bush will call into the show at 3 p.m. Pacific time; Shapiro will call in at 4 p.m. Pacific time. Catch them locally on Ch. 44 and check back later for video following their appearances.

Related Stories

• Washington state family’s deadly cliff crash may have been intentional, police say

• Body suspected to be from California cliff crash found

• Who were the Harts, really? Mystery surrounds family that plunged off California cliff