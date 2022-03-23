Can we all agree that 60 degrees and sunny feels pretty great after more than a hundred days of cooler, gray weather?

The last time temperatures topped 60 in the Puget Sound region was on Nov. 15, according to the National Weather Service.

On Tuesday, temperatures reached 63 degrees at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and 65 degrees at the weather-service station near the University of Washington.

And it didn’t cool down much overnight. Wednesday will be a bit drizzly but it’s not going to get cold, meteorologist Dana Felton said Wednesday morning.

Though most of the region will experience light rain, folks who live near the county line between King and Snohomish counties will be under a convergence zone and get heavier rain Wednesday evening, he said.

But we’ll get more dry weather — and possibly clear skies — on Thursday and Friday, when the high could again get very close to 60 degrees, according to Felton.

Felton said there could be some high-level clouds in the area Friday so it’s hard to know how much sun we’ll see.

Sea-Tac has reached 58 degrees as of 1:17 PM. That's the warmest reading in 113 days.



NWS Seattle has reached 61 so far. And that's the warmest in 127 (very long) days. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 22, 2022