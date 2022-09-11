The Seattle Education Association and Seattle Public Schools officials continued to bargain into Sunday — four days after the union went on strike.

It is unclear whether an agreement will be reached Sunday, so students and teachers can be back in the classroom by Monday. Officials from both sides confirmed Sunday they are now meeting at the bargaining table.

District officials will notify families Sunday on whether school will begin Monday. On Saturday, negotiations began at 9:30 a.m. and lasted until 11:30 p.m.

Union negotiators and district officials have come to agreements on smaller items, but they have yet to find common ground on big-ticket items — including pay increases and setting a ratio for social workers to students.

Assistant Superintendent Beverly Redmond wrote in an email Saturday evening that progress was made.

“The bargaining teams are working late into the evening,” Redmond wrote. “We are optimistic an agreement will be reached so our students can begin school as soon as possible.”

Educators with Seattle Public Schools, the state’s largest school district with an enrollment of about 50,000 students, went on strike Wednesday. The Seattle Education Association says it is striking for smaller class sizes and caseloads. They’re also seeking more pay, especially for support staff such as instructional aides.

Union and district leaders both say they want to use a more inclusionary model in special education, so students receiving services can spend as much time as possible in general education classrooms. But educators worry that the district isn’t providing enough support staff — instructional aides and paraeducators — to make that possible.

Seattle was the second large school district in King County to go on strike this fall, and it is the only district still picketing. Kent School District educators, who went on strike Aug. 25, were able to resolve their contract after nine days, reaching an agreement with the district Wednesday.

Kent teachers went back to work Thursday. Neither side has been willing to share the tentative agreement, which will be up for a school board vote Wednesday.