Local NewsPhoto & Video Seattle Tattoo Expo: Works of body art Originally published August 18, 2018 at 7:35 pm Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Fairy tale with a soulful twist Boys & Girls Club visitors feel the thrill of learning to fly Sunday at the Rainier Valley Heritage and Othello International Festival 2018’s Seattle Tattoo Expo featured 250 artists in 158 booths or shops at Seattle Center. Share story By Seattle Times staff The Seattle Times Seattle Times staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StorySights and colors from Seattle’s 27th Hempfest Previous StoryFor-profit firefighters find work in at-risk Oregon county
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.