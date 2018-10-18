The Southern California Earthquake Center manages the Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill, which started at 10:18 a.m. Thursday on the West Coast. The drill began as a one-time event in Southern California in 2008.
The Southern California Earthquake Center manages the Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill, which started at 10:18 a.m. Thursday on the West Coast. The drill began as a one-time event in Southern California in 2008.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.