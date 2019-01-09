Local News Seattle students get in the right frame of mind at bowling practice Originally published January 9, 2019 at 6:07 pm Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries New cat in Tacoma Winter rain, anyway you look at it Stroll among friends Share story By Erika Schultz Seattle Times staff photographer The Seattle Preparatory School bowling team practices at West Seattle Bowl on a recent Tuesday. “It’s really exhilarating,” says one team member. The team plays 18 matches during the winter season and a state competition. Erika Schultz: eschultz@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.