Back during the big recession of 2009, I hit on the notion of using sushi as an economic indicator.

How broadly shared can a recession be, I wondered, if in Seattle we have lines out the door at sushi restaurants around town?

“Living in Seattle, you can forget that these are hard times,” I wrote back then, citing South Lake Union and its “crowds of young, badged workers with cash to spare for sushi, Nepalese food and gourmet pizza.”

Today, a reader points out a different economic sign, in another sort of line.

“You can see your ‘splitting city’ in the daily saga at the food banks,” the reader said. “There are lines right now around the block.”

On a recent morning, the line of more than 50 literally went around the block, at The Food Bank at St. Mary’s in the Central Area, snaking along 20th Avenue South and down South Weller Street.

Ditto at the University District Food Bank. Director Joe Gruber says that facility is “busier than during the peak of the pandemic.”

Demands on the U District Food Bank are up 55% compared with last year. It led Gruber to plead in a note this month to the public: “I’ll be frank: We need your support now more than ever.”

How is it that with only a 3% jobless rate in Seattle — and nationally “a historically strong labor market with low unemployment,” says The New York Times — there’s also a rush on the food banks?

The strain does seem to be more evidence that we’re living in overlapping but distant orbits in Seattle. There’s the one of the top, which as I wrote last week got a windfall from the pandemic so that the top 20% of households now make an astonishing average of $400,000 a year. And the one of the bottom, where household incomes shrank to just $18,000.

The idea that Seattle may be so separated economically it might no longer be a community of shared interests was greeted by Times readers with a great deal of poignancy and pain.

“I feel validated by what you wrote,” said Jacqueline E., a Phinney Ridge mom of two. “I came here in the early 90s, and I felt like I belonged. Now I worry day and night about money. The majority of families at our school are beyond rich it’s unbelievable, always off to Europe or Cabo. Please write more about how ridiculously expensive and alienating the city is getting.

“Some days I think I might be next to pitch a tent.”

Wrote Cynthia Bailey: “Thank you for writing about Seattle splitting. It’s painful and demoralizing trying to live here as a retired single teacher.”

Said Zac S., from Portland, a Seattle expat: “A friend finally made the trip up to explore Seattle. He loved it, but was shocked at how expensive everything was. He wanted to go up the Space Needle and they were charging $75. He was just so confused at how anyone can afford to live there, and have any semblance of a social life.”

That price for the Space Needle must have been for two, as on a recent weekday the midday price for a couple riding up the elevator was $89.26, according to the Space Needle website.

I got deluged with comments like this about the atmospheric prices for things in the city.

“Have you been out to eat lately?” one reader asked. “The upper and lower classes don’t mix anymore, per your article, because the lower classes can’t afford to.”

In my neighborhood there are two restaurants that serve burgers. At one, a burger costs $17; at the other, $25. There’s a note on the menu at the $25 place that says “a 4% surcharge will be added to your bill to help offset the rising cost of goods and non-labor-related expenses. 100% of this surcharge is retained by the restaurant.”

In other words: Our city is so dear that even $25 for a burger isn’t enough.

But also: The $25 burger place is plenty crowded.

The economic forces at work are seismic. The roughly 80,000 households at the top, the ones making $400,000, probably don’t care much what burgers cost. These bands of prosperity are so intense they put a relentless upward pressure on prices, leaving everybody else in the wake.

The city’s well-meaning effort to boost wages also probably added to the insane prices.

“I remember the push to raise minimum wages in Seattle to $15 an hour,” wrote Joseph Dans. “How did that work out? Should Seattle, to deal with all this ‘inequality,’ now raise the hourly minimum to $30?”

It’s a legit question. Seattle’s poorest 20% of households do make more than in most cities, suggesting the higher wages in fact worked on that score. It’s our top 20% that is blowing the roof off. The problem is multifaceted but seems to be more with costs: Washington state now has the fifth-highest prices among states for consumer goods and other costs of living in the nation, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Seattle is doubtless even higher.

If we’re nearing full employment, and still have record lines at food banks, something remains off kilter, no?

Readers said the siloed ways we live now makes these gaps seem unbridgeable.

“Seeing the wealth disparity in Seattle is shocking when you live in a wealthy, semirural bubble, where everyone lives in a big house that they are busy remodeling,” observed Tim Gruner, from out in the ‘burbs.

Others said the reason the classes mix less in Seattle now isn’t just technological or economic — it’s also because city leaders let the place go.

“Try changing buses at 12th and Jackson,” wrote Janet Mandell. “If the city I have loved for so many years cannot respect me in my retirement to enable safety at my bus stop, then yes, we may continue to split.”

“Where once we used to acknowledge each other, now there is avoidance,” echoed Mike, no last name given.

Finally, some readers are angry about it.

“You wonder in your shrunken rag why the city isn’t the same?” fumed Michael Ellestad, of the commercial fishing vessel Hans Halvor. “The city has no interest in welcoming anyone except for Tech and junkies. Tech has destroyed the middle class. Legacy industries have withered. … Ballard Oil, gone. Jensen Boatyard, gone.”

“Seattle used to be a city that worked,” he lamented.

It probably will come as news to Amazon that Seattle has been “welcoming” to them. But all these fault lines are raw and real, which is why I’m airing them, whether I agree with them or not.

I think we can again be a city that works. More practical problem-solving and less ideological posing would help. More concern from Big Tech about its own impacts in all this is required. The bubbles and the wealth inequality are probably only going to grow with artificial intelligence.

Mostly I thank everyone for telling their stories of how Seattle’s ground is shifting beneath their feet. It’s essential to the vital ongoing project of trying to settle it.