Landmarks across Seattle will glow orange for several nights beginning Monday to highlight the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center’s efforts to cure the disease.

The Highway 520 bridge, Columbia Tower, Union Square, Allen Institute and the giant Ferris wheel near Seattle’s waterfront are among the downtown buildings and landmarks joining the campaign, which will run through May 13, a news release from Fred Hutch says.

They will light up in hues of orange nightly to remind people of the annual Obliteride bike ride that raises money to fight cancer, the release says.

The Seattle Great Wheel will also do a nightly show with orange lights, Monday through Friday.

For the Obliteride event, which is on Aug. 11, organizers are expecting a large crowd of walkers and bikers to show up, marking the annual fundraiser’s sixth year.

Since its start, the bike ride has raised $12 million for cancer research, organizers report.

Participants will ride between 25 miles to 100 miles, or join a 5K walk, and then celebrate their finish at Gas Works Park. Organizers will provide food and entertainment.

For more information, including how to register, visit the website www.obliteride.org.