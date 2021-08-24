By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Alan Berner
Most Read Local Stories
- Washington state's indoor mask mandate now in effect
- Seattle will be unseasonably chilly this week, but summer's not over yet
- Coronavirus daily news updates, August 23: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
- More meth, cocaine contamination found at Washington state toxicology lab
- Tension over visible homelessness has risen in Seattle — and the country VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.