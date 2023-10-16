Friends of Little Saigon has long searched for a piece of land where it could build a cultural center with housing and commercial space. But for years, the group was outbid by developers. Other properties were contaminated or just not the right fit.

This month, the nonprofit announced it had found the right spot: a property on South Jackson Street and 10th Avenue South in Seattle, purchased for $6.4 million. The Vietnamese Culture and Economic Center, estimated to cost $55 million, will include affordable housing, commercial spaces, history and art exhibitions, and cultural programs.

Creating this center has been a goal of the group for years and is part of the Little Saigon 2030 Action Plan to support the neighborhood and preserve its history and culture.

The nonprofit has secured $11 million in funding, said Executive Director Quynh Pham. A federal grant through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development supported predevelopment, and the city’s Equitable Development Initiative recently provided $75,000 to support the project.

Most of the cost is for the residential portion, which will be managed in partnership with the Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority.

Friends of Little Saigon will be trying to raise $3 million to $5 million through government grants, foundation grants and individual contributions. The group hopes to break ground in 2025.

For now, getting the land is a big step. It “felt a little bit serendipitous” after the long search, Pham said.

The property wasn’t on the market, but the nonprofit found out about it through community relationships. The owners felt a connection when they learned about the nonprofit’s vision for the center.

“There was a sense that they wanted something more than to just hand it over. They wanted to leave a legacy for their family,” Pham said.

The Dong Hing Market now stands on the property, and plans to remain for the time being, Pham said. The nonprofit plans to demolish the existing building and build the new center.

“We’re working closely with them to think about a relocation plan and provide support,” Pham said.

Friends of Little Saigon envisions affordable housing units that will hold all members of a household, rather than studios or one-bedroom apartments. The building is expected to hold more than 70 units of affordable housing.

“Our project is unique because it’s been such a long-term vision for this community, to own and control our own site,” Pham said. “We really want to inject more positivity and give our community members hope there’s change coming into the community we can be proud of.”

Information from The Seattle Times archives is included in this report.