Local NewsPhoto & Video Seattle signs of Easter bunny spirit Originally published March 31, 2018 at 5:22 pm Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Preparing for Passover Photo captures Bellevue in blue Show features Best of the Northwest art, fine crafts Seattle Parks and Recreation hosted egg hunts, an Easter tradition, at various locations throughout the city on Saturday. Share story By Seattle Times staff The Seattle Times Seattle Times staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryTroubling questions over Washington state family after deadly SUV plunge
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.