Patti Hammond, known to many as Seattle Seahawks’ No. 1 fan, died Saturday evening at her home in Shoreline. She was 92.

“It is with great sadness and very heavy hearts that as a family we share that our beloved mom, grandma, great-grandma, great-great grandma, aunt, cousin, friend, and number 1 Seattle Seahawks fan, Patti Hammond, took her last and final breath in her Shoreline, WA home surrounded by family this evening,” read a family statement made on her Facebook page.

Hammond, a sideline fixture easily spotted among fans in her elaborate blue wig, feather boa and sparkly specs, was a season-ticket holder since the 1976 inaugural season and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999 for her fandom, along with fans from other NFL teams.

In 2007, she was the first Seahawks fan to raise the 12 flag before kickoff; she was selected as the first Seahawks Fan of the Year in 2020, the same year she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“Patti’s joy and passion for the Seahawks was unmatched,” Seahawks President Chuck Arnold wrote on Twitter. “She was the ultimate 12, loud and loyal since day one, and was beloved by everyone in our organization. Sending all our love to her family. She will be truly missed but never forgotten!”

Remembering Mama Blue💙



Patti’s joy and passion for the Seahawks was unmatched. She was the ultimate 12, loud and loyal since day one, and was beloved by everyone in our organization.



Sending all our love to her family. She will be truly missed but never forgotten! pic.twitter.com/MjygJoyBxm — Chuck Arnold (@ChuckArnoldSEA) March 5, 2023

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll honored Hammond in a tweet Sunday, saying “Mama Blue of the 12…there will never be another one like you…RIP.”