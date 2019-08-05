SEATTLE — Washington state authorities say they made 54 arrests for suspicion of boating under the influence during Seattle’s annual Seafair celebration.

KING-TV reported the arrests were made on Lake Washington during the festival, which ran from Friday to Sunday.

The Washington State Patrol Mobile Impaired Driving Unit was stationed on Mercer Island, where breath tests were conducted.

Officials say other agencies involved in sobriety and life jacket checks included the Mercer Island police and fire departments, Seattle Harbor Patrol, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, and U.S. Coast Guard.

Authorities say festival patrols made 58 such arrests last year.