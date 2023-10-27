Seattle voters will cast their ballots this fall in four races for the Seattle School Board, decisions that could remake the board’s composition at a time when the district’s finances are in dire shape. Here are the candidates running in two of the four races.

Board members must live in the district they serve, and if there’s a primary, voters in that district pick the top two vote-getters. But in the general election, all voters across the city vote for candidates in all four districts.

District 3

If they weren’t head to head in a race for the same northwest Seattle School Board seat, it’s not hard to see Evan Briggs and Ben Gitenstein as co-leads of the same parent-teacher association.

Both are Seattle Public Schools parents. In interviews, both said they are concerned about racial disparities in academic outcomes, students’ access to mental health services and declining enrollment in the district. And both want to ask tough questions about the district’s spending. Gitenstein has the endorsement of The Seattle Times editorial board, and Briggs has The Stranger’s.

What separates them? Mainly, their stance on the idea of closing schools. The district projects a $100 million-plus deficit for next school year, and district staff have discussed the possibility of closing a yet-to-be-determined number of schools, saving around $28 million.

Briggs, a documentary filmmaker, isn’t opposed to that proposition, as long as the district doesn’t sacrifice meaningful programs. The district has a lot of elementary schools, she said. There are five within walking distance of her home near Sand Point Elementary School. Plus, it could help ease the disruption caused by the district’s shuffling of classrooms every fall as it gets more accurate enrollment numbers.

“We do have a huge deficit in the budget and there’s not a silver bullet,” said Briggs. “And I’ve heard people say that closing the schools will not fix it — and that’s true, but that’s actually why we need to take a multipronged approach.”

Ben Gitenstein, a manager at Google, is squarely in the opposite corner.

Closures “don’t solve any of the underlying problems that we face as a district. It won’t reverse the enrollment declines, it won’t improve outcomes for kids, nor will they solve our budget crisis.” He says that the district’s consolidation of classrooms in dozens of schools this past fall was due to a failure to calculate enrollment accurately.

On other issues, the candidates differed more in the details than in values, though Gitenstein had harsher words for where he felt the district had gone astray. When it comes to cutting costs, Briggs pointed to spending on contracts with consultants. Gitenstein took a shot at the district’s tech purchases, including a science curriculum with a digital component called Amplify. (His wife, Emily Cherkin, testified in School Board meetings against the adoption of Amplify a few years ago. She was also among the parents that sued the board over Superintendent Brent Jones’ hiring.)

Gitenstein called for more immediate public information after incidents of school violence such as the shooting at Ingraham High School. Briggs said students shouldn’t have to wait five days to get access to a school counselor.

Briggs said she is committed to the board’s recently adopted Student Outcomes Based Governance, which would tie major decisions to their impact on kids. Gitenstein said the board needs to take debate more seriously — pointing to the practice of approving “consent agendas” — a batch of items that get approved in one vote.

Briggs raked in 40% of the vote in the primary election, a lead of nearly 10 percentage points over Gitenstein. She is the favored candidate among nearly half of the current board, including School Board President Brandon Hersey, Liza Rankin, and current District 3 board member Chandra Hampson, who has chosen not to seek reelection.

Gitenstein has raised $10,000 more than Briggs, according to the most recent campaign disclosures, a total of $24,000. He has an endorsement from current board member Leslie Harris and from former board members Sue Peters and Rick Burke.

District 6

Seattle’s District 6 School Board race to fill the seat being vacated by Harris pits a lawyer and policy adviser against a resident who is concerned about an elementary school building project and the way schools are being run. The district includes West Seattle and South Park.

Gina Topp is the leading contender after the August primary. She previously served as chief legal counsel and policy adviser to King County Executive Dow Constantine, and now has a solo practice specializing in business and tax law. In her interviews, she has consistently brought up themes of equitably distributing resources in schools, creating safe school environments that prioritize mental health and social-emotional learning, and supporting educators through resources and professional development opportunities.

Topp lives in West Seattle with her husband and their 2-year-old daughter.

Maryanne Wood entered the race because of her opposition to the Alki Elementary School construction project, concerns about traffic impact on the neighborhood and what creating “megaschools” means for the district. Since attending the district’s series of community conversations on “well-resourced” schools, she said she’s increasingly concerned about supporting students and families receiving special education services and for whom English is not a first language. She’s also insistent that there be more transparent conversations around school closures and consolidations and doesn’t want to seearts programs get cut as a cost-saving measure.

Wood also resides in West Seattle. She has five grown children and six grandchildren, three in Seattle and three in Highline Public Schools.

Both candidates say they share a strong desire for SPS to increase family engagement to inform district decision-making, and both want to preserve the programs and staff that make kids excited to go to school at a time when enrollment is declining. They both agree that students should receive mental health support and services in schools and that schools should have the resources and staff they need to care for kids.

Neither candidate offered a plan to address the Seattle school district’s multimillion-dollar budget deficit, which coincides with the tapering of pandemic relief aid. But they did speak to what they feel should not be cut.

Topp lists mental health support as an urgent concern across the campaign trail along with keeping families engaged with decision-making in schools.

“Then I think a very important tenet to me is making sure our educators feel supported in our budget decision. They play a critical role in shaping our students’ future,” she said. Topp added that wages are a component of this, along with making sure teachers have the resources and support they need to meet the full range of students’ needs.

Wood said recent state increases in special education funding is helpful but said she wants more “actual boots on the ground” to help students with special needs. She said she’s seen firsthand how special education teachers have helped her granddaughter. She’d also prioritize after-school care that’s focused on “giving additional help to students that need it” and enrichment opportunities. Preserving arts education programs is also a must for her.

On the topic of Seattle school closures, Topp framed it as a hypothetical while Wood called it a reality.

“There are some real important things to consider if school consolidation does become a reality and schools have to close,” said Topp.

Those considerations, Topp said, include ensuring that resources follow the students and that they have equitable access to dedicated counselors, nurses, librarians and enrichment programs — the staff and services that “the smaller schools may have struggled to afford.”

Topp added: “If the board decides that school closures are necessary in order to balance the budget, there needs to be some guiding principles created with communities about what that closure process looks like.”

Wood said the district needs to be more forthcoming and proactive in preparing families for closures and communicating what that process will be like.

She said the district has lagged in communication with families who speak English as a second language. “It’s just been terrible,” she said. “These communities have not been given an opportunity.”

Topp said she’s concerned about racial inequities in Seattle schools. “We have put an emphasis on those furthest from educational justice, which we should be doing. That is a good thing,” she said. But, she added, “We have not seen the outcomes that we want from the amount of emphasis we put there, which has created what I think is a dissatisfaction or a lack of confidence in the district.”

Wood believes the way to address inequities is to give more support to families who need it by using trained mentors, “people that help you to understand this is how you do this and this is how you get the resources if your child is struggling.”

As they compete for the District 6 directorship vacated by Harris, who did not seek reelection after two terms, Topp has received dozens of endorsements by local, county and state officials and political groups, including Seattle Education Association, Seattle Student Union, The Seattle Times, The Stranger and The Seattle Medium.

In the Aug. 1 primary, Topp led her opponents with nearly 80% of the votes cast in the District 6 race, pushing out candidate Rosie McCarter. Wood earned nearly 14% of votes.

Topp leads all Seattle School Board candidates in fundraising, totaling just over $32,000 as of Wednesday, according to campaign finance disclosures. In comparison, Wood has raised $3,875.

Wood candidly acknowledged this lead, calling her a “good candidate” who “will make a good School Board member.” She said she will continue to contest the now-stalled Alki Elementary project and stay involved with local school issues, regardless of the election results.