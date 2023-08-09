Todd Houle woke up Tuesday morning in Lahaina, Hawaii, to blown-out windows, fallen trees and an uncontrollable fire.

“It was like a blazing inferno,” said Houle, who grew up on Mercer Island. “The whole town was lit up.”

Houle has worked in Lahaina since last year, and planned to visit family in Seattle this month. But now those plans are on hold as deadly wildfires continue to burn Maui.

At least six people were killed and dozens wounded in the fires that have wiped out communities including Lahaina. While the exact cause has not yet been determined, the fires were fueled Wednesday by the strong, dangerous winds of Hurricane Dora.

The impact of the wildfires is felt in the Seattle area, which is among the top metros for Hawaiian communities throughout the U.S. Hawaii is one of the most popular tourist destinations for Washington residents, with Seattle ranking third among major markets for its share of the population that visits Hawaii.

On Wednesday, Seattle residents from Hawaii and those who are there now described devastation on the ground and the anguish they felt as they received updates from the archipelago.

Advertising

“To see that happening in my home state of Hawaii, it’s heartache and of course homesickness, being far from home,” said Julius Mina, who grew up on Oahu and moved to South Seattle two years ago. “It’s devastating.”

Wind-whipped devastation

Houle said the Lahaina home he stayed in burned to the ground Tuesday night.

“It was just uncontrollable,” Houle said. “Then, seeing it get closer and closer and the fumes becoming bigger.”

The strong winds knocked down electrical poles, stop signs flew down the street, palm trees uprooted, and the home’s glass windows, including a skylight, flew into the property’s swimming pool. He saw tourists and residents frantically evacuating in their cars and fleeing the area.

“It was like a Pacific Northwest wicked storm,” Houle said. Chairs were tossed around and falling coconuts broke the roof of a Tesla. “All kinds of bizarre stuff was going on because of the wind.”

Houle, who reached out to his family Tuesday night and spoke with them Wednesday morning, said he initially struggled to contact his relatives due to the lack of cellphone reception.

Advertising

“The more the town burnt up and the more communication systems burnt up, the less successful I was,” he said. “I just needed them all to know that I was safe.”

Houle relocated to Maui last year from Seattle for work in the timeshare industry.

“I’m barely getting my feet grounded and something like this happens,” Houle said.

While Houle lost belongings in the fire, he said the property and business owners are the most affected. Sherry Boonstra-Barbier said several of her properties have been impacted by the wildfire. Houle was staying at a long-term rental with tenants. It was formerly a bed-and-breakfast called Old Lahaina House that was a vacation home to tourists, including some residents from the Seattle area.

“The fire was so out of control that we all felt helpless,” said Boonstra-Barbier, who has owned the property for more than 30 years. “This is not something you prepare for. A lifetime of working to get to this achievement can be gone in just one afternoon.”

Houle, who is safe and has since found space to recover, described the area as one of the most wonderful parts of all the Hawaiian islands and said the wildfires have caused widespread trauma.

Advertising

“We’re all just reeling with grief right now over the experience that we suffered,” Houle said.

Travel advisories in place

In the first six months of 2023, about 400,000 Washington visitors traveled to Maui, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

Maui officials have strongly discouraged nonessential travel. The Hawaii Tourism Authority on Wednesday asked those with travel plans to West Maui in the next few weeks to consider rescheduling and visitors with travel plans to other areas of Maui and the Kohala Coast on the island of Hawaii to contact their hotels for information on how their plans might be affected.

Travel to Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai and other parts of the island are not affected as of Wednesday, the tourism authority said.

The three airlines that fly nonstop between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Maui’s Kahului Airport have offered flight change and cancellation options for Hawaii residents returning home and tourists.

Hawaiian Airlines has a travel waiver for passengers who had planned to travel to or from Maui through Aug. 20. The airline said it plans to continue operating flights as scheduled but may have disruptions; travelers from Maui or Oahu are encouraged to arrive early to the airports.

Sponsored

Alaska Airlines passengers with travel itineraries to or from Maui, Oahu, Lihue or Kona through Friday can cancel or reschedule flights through Aug. 31.

Delta will waive the change fees for any passengers flying to or from Maui through Aug. 13 as long as the rebooked travel begins no later than Aug. 16. Customers may cancel their reservation and apply the ticket value to a new reservation for up to one year after.

Seven of the nine flights between Maui and Seattle scheduled Wednesday were delayed or canceled, according to the Port of Seattle’s flight status database.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources reached out Wednesday and connected with Hawaii state officials to offer assistance. The officer was “graciously declined,” according to DNR spokesperson Thomas Kyle-Milward.

Material from The Seattle Times archives is included in this report.