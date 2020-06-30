Seattle police and other city employees worked Tuesday morning to remove some barriers at the Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP, with heavy equipment at 10th Avenue and East Pine Street.

Seattle police and other city employees began to remove some barriers from the CHOP protest zone Tuesday morning. (Paige Cornwell / The Seattle Times)

“We’re trying to take out some of the barriers. We said all along we were trying to open the streets,” Seattle Department of Transportation Director Sam Zimbabwe said Tuesday morning in an interview streamed from the CHOP by Converge Media.

Seattle police Assistant Chief Adrian Diaz said the barriers would be removed in incremental steps to allow traffic to move through portions of the road that had previously been closed off.

BREAKING: Crews have started moving the barricades outside Seattle’s CHOP. “We are hoping this will remain peaceful…this is a good sign,” a police assistant chief said. No current plan for moving back to the precinct. pic.twitter.com/pl6c6HeeWP — Paige Cornwell (@pgcornwell) June 30, 2020

Zimbabwe also said the city was not expecting to clear out the barriers in front of Seattle police’s East Precinct on Tuesday.

Barricades remained Tuesday morning on 11th and 12th avenues and East Pine Street in a spot closer to the East Precinct. About a dozen police officers stood near bulldozers as they moved barriers near 10th and East Pine.

Diaz did not provide a timeline for when the Police Department would move back to the East Precinct.

“We’re just making sure we’re having our roads open and have the ability to get people needed services, because there are a lot of people in crisis in this area,” he said.

A protester approached Diaz and asked for the Police Department to work with the protesters to keep the streets safe.

“You guys are using our tools, we paid for all that right there,” the protester said, pointing to the bulldozers. “We are trying to protect these streets right here.”

Earlier Tuesday, the driver of an unmarked truck drove up to the barricade on 11th Avenue and tried to remove a barrier. Around 8:30 a.m., a small group marched outside the CHOP perimeter, chanting, “Black Lives Matter.”

Also on Tuesday morning, a sign was posted at Cal Anderson Park saying the park was to close at noon and Seattle Public Utilities removed a hand-washing station near the park’s entrance.

On Monday, a representative of the mayor’s office said in an email that the original message behind the protests had been “undermined by the violence in the area.”

“The area has increasingly attracted more individuals bent on division and violence, and it is risking the lives of individuals,” wrote spokesperson Ernesto Apreza. “There has been unacceptable behavior by individuals who are preventing city employees from doing their job.”

Apreza said the mayor met with demonstrators last week to discuss her safety concerns and to ask people to depart.

Hundreds left on their own, he said, while dozens remained.

“Multiple service providers and City departments have dispatched a wide range of social services to help individuals with needs move out of (the) Capitol Hill area and, if experiencing homelessness, provide access to shelter or temporary housing,” Apreza wrote.

Artists and demonstrators have begun cataloging and removing plywood to preserve the art for future installations, Apreza said.

This post will be updated throughout the day.

Seattle Times staff reporter Daniel Beekman contributed to this report.