Seattle police and other city employees removed some barriers at the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, or CHOP, with heavy equipment at 10th Avenue and East Pine Street.

Seattle police and other city employees began to remove some barriers from the CHOP protest zone Tuesday morning. (Paige Cornwell / The Seattle Times)

“We’re trying to take out some of the barriers. We said all along we were trying to open the streets,” said Seattle Department of Transportation director Sam Zimbabwe Tuesday morning in an interview streamed from the CHOP by Converge Media.

BREAKING: Crews have started moving the barricades outside Seattle’s CHOP. “We are hoping this will remain peaceful…this is a good sign,” a police assistant chief said. No current plan for moving back to the precinct. pic.twitter.com/pl6c6HeeWP — Paige Cornwell (@pgcornwell) June 30, 2020

He also said the city was not expected to clear out the barriers in front of the Seattle police East Precinct Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, a sign was posted at Cal Anderson Park saying the park was to close.

On Monday, a representative of the mayor’s office said in an email that the original message behind the protests had been “undermined by the violence in the area.”

Advertising

“The area has increasingly attracted more individuals bent on division and violence, and it is risking the lives of individuals,” wrote spokesperson Ernesto Apreza. “There has been unacceptable behavior by individuals who are preventing city employees from doing their job.”

Apreza said the mayor met with demonstrators last week to discuss her continued safety concerns and ask people to depart.

Hundreds left on their own, he said, while dozens remained.

“Multiple service providers and City departments have dispatched a wide range of social services to help individuals with needs move out of Capitol Hill area and if experiencing homelessness, provide access to shelter or temporary housing.”

Apreza said that artists and demonstrators began cataloguing and removing plywood to preserve the art for future installations.

This post will be updated throughout the day.

Seattle Time reporter Dan Beekman contributed to this report.