Although we’re only a few days into the new year, luck seems to be on our side.

Seattle is the best city in the country for keeping New Year’s resolutions, according to a WalletHub study.

The study compared more than 180 cities based on more than 50 critieria that it said indicate how easy it is to keep resolutions.

The criteria spanned five key resolution categories: health, finances, school and work, bad habits and relationships.

The study also compared metrics like exercise opportunities, job satisfaction, housing affordability and a city’s number of nightlife and dining establishments.

Seattle ranked the best city overall with a score of 67.37. Seattle also ranked within the top 10 cities for relationship, financial and health resolutions, but much lower for bad-habit and school and work resolutions, the analysis found.

San Francisco ranked second overall (67.15), followed by Scottsdale, Arizona (65.22), Salt Lake City (64.92) and Overland Park, Kansas (64.82).

But even though luck may be on our side, resolutions can still be hard to keep.

“If you live in a neighborhood with no sidewalks or fitness centers nearby, for example, you may not feel as encouraged to exercise. The same goes if most of your restaurant options are limited to fast food — you may be less likely to eat healthy,” WalletHub said in its report.

Here are some tips to focus on smaller goals throughout the year: