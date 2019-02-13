In addition, there will be no preschool or Head Start.

Seattle Public Schools will reopen Thursday following this week’s snowstorms.

Due to road conditions, schools will start two hours later than normal and buses will be on snow routes, the district announced. On snow routes, buses travel primarily on roads that are maintained by the city and have been plowed.

In addition, there will be no preschool or Head Start.

For more information, parents can call 206-252-0900 to learn more about snow routes, or go to the district’s web page at www.seattleschools.org for more information.