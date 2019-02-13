In addition, there will be no preschool or Head Start.
Seattle Public Schools will reopen Thursday following this week’s snowstorms.
Due to road conditions, schools will start two hours later than normal and buses will be on snow routes, the district announced. On snow routes, buses travel primarily on roads that are maintained by the city and have been plowed.
In addition, there will be no preschool or Head Start.
For more information, parents can call 206-252-0900 to learn more about snow routes, or go to the district’s web page at www.seattleschools.org for more information.
Most Read Local Stories
- Live updates from Tuesday: Another round of rain, snow hits Seattle area WATCH
- Sheriffs who don't enforce Washington's new gun law could be liable, AG Bob Ferguson says
- No more snow for Seattle, and a dry weekend ahead — but the cold could still complicate things
- Seattle-area snow begins transitioning to rain, but street flooding could follow, officials warn
- NO RETURN: The final voyage of the Destination WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.