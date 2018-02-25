Albert C. Virachismith, 40, of Seattle, faces felony child rape and child molestation charges. Virachismith, a teacher's assistant, worked at nine Seattle Public Schools since 2014.
Seattle Public Schools has released a full list of schools where a former teacher’s assistant accused of rape worked during his time with the district, which began in 2014.
Albert C. Virachismith, 40, of Seattle, faces felony child rape and child molestation charges for allegedly raping a John Muir Elementary student five to six times in a school bathroom during the 2016-17 school year. He is being held in the King County Jail lieu of $500,000 bond.
Virachismith worked at nine schools during his employment, according to the district’s review of his employment history. During this school year, he worked as a substitute. Here is a timeline of Virachismith’s employment:
- 2014 – 2015 school year: Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary
- 2015 – 2016 school year: Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary
- 2016 – 2017 school year: John Muir Elementary
- Oct. 5, 2017 – Nov. 21, 2017: Asa Mercer International Middle
- Dec. 12 – 15, 2017: Aki Kurose Middle
- Jan. 3 – 4, 2018: Bailey Gatzert Elementary
- Jan. 5, 2018: Van Asselt Elementary
- Jan. 8 – 9, 2018: David T. Denny International Middle
- Jan. 11 – 12, 2018: Orca K-8 School
- Jan. 16 – 26, 2018: Washington Middle
The Seattle Police Department is actively investigating whether Virachismith may have victimized other children. In formal charges, prosecutors said last week that Virachismith had access to thousands of children while working for the school district.
Anyone with information about additional potential victims is asked to contact Seattle police Detective Anthony Belgarde at anthony.belgarde@seattle.gov.
