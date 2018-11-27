Eric McCurdy's departure comes after the district agreed to a $500,000 settlement with a former employee who said McCurdy had bullied her.

Eric McCurdy, executive director of athletics at Seattle Public Schools (SPS), will leave his post at the end of the year, a district spokesman said Tuesday. The district did not say whether McCurdy’s departure is related to a recent $500,000 settlement with a former employee who said McCurdy had bullied her.

SPS spokesman Tim Robinson said in an email: “The current Athletic Director will be leaving the district at the end of 2018. The change was made by the Superintendent and will not interrupt the District’s commitment to the athletic program.”

Robinson said SPS “does not comment on the specific circumstances of an individual’s employment with the District.”

McCurdy could not be reached by phone or email Tuesday.

News of McCurdy’s departure comes about a month after the release of a $500,000 settlement the district reached with former employee Krystyana Brame, who alleged McCurdy created a hostile work environment that caused her to leave her job.

Brame alleged thatMcCurdy had intimidated and bullied her beginning around 2010, according to a draft report from a 2016 human-resources investigation provided by Brame’s attorney. Brame also said McCurdy had made inappropriate comments. McCurdy denied the allegations, though he acknowledged making at least two of the alleged comments in personal and private conversations, according to the report. Brame left the district in 2016. She served the school district with a legal complaint in June of this year.

The district did not admit to any wrongdoing in the settlement, which Brame’s attorney released Nov. 1. However, in a July 2016 letter to Brame provided by her attorney, Deputy Superintendent Stephen Nielsen wrote that McCurdy had violated district policy. McCurdy’s supervisor was “working with him to correct and change his behavior so that similar issues will not come up in the Athletic Department,” Nielsen wrote.

Seattle Public Schools will announce the search process for a new athletic director early next year, Robinson said Tuesday.