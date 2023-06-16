The Seattle Public Library has been denied a spot at a Trans Pride Seattle event, according to the Gender Justice League, organizers of the event.

The Gender Justice League cited both a lack of space and the library’s past willingness to rent space to anti-trans speakers as reasons for denying the library a table at next Friday’s fair at Volunteer Park.

The Gender Justice League said 68 groups requested tables at the event, but it could only accommodate 60.

“They were one of several organizations and individuals who did not get a table,” Danni Askini, director of the Gender Justice League, wrote in an email.

Askini said the library was also denied a table because of “their past repeated conduct of allowing hate mongers and anti-trans groups to rent space,” which “runs counter to the mission of Trans Pride Seattle.”

She declined to name the other groups that were denied tables at the event.

“We absolutely have every right to deny any government entity space at our event for any reason or no reason at all,” Askini wrote.

Laura Gentry, a library spokesperson, said they were told they were “disinvited,” in part due to a book reading at the downtown branch.

Chief Librarian Tom Fay, in a prepared statement, said they respected Gender Justice League’s decision but stand by their own decision to allow the book reading.

The library, Fay wrote, shares Gender Justice League’s concerns “about the harm being caused to transgender and gender diverse communities through efforts such as book banning, anti-transgender rhetoric, and the passage of harmful anti-transgender legislation in several U.S. states.”

He wrote they were concerned about bookings from outside the community that strain local relationships.

“We will continue to discuss and investigate our options for handling meeting room booking requests that present these challenges to our community,” Fay wrote.

He said the library would be participating in at least a dozen other Pride events.

Actor and conservative activist Kirk Cameron held an event for his new children’s book “Pride Comes Before the Fall” at the downtown library last month, appearing with Joe Kennedy, the Bremerton High School football coach who brought his lawsuit involving school prayer to the U.S. Supreme Court. Cameron has a history of opposing LGBTQ+ rights, including calling same-sex marriage “unnatural” and homosexuality “detrimental and ultimately destructive.”

The library, in a Twitter thread, emphasized that Cameron’s event was not library-sponsored.

“We do not endorse or sponsor private events and will not collaborate on or promote this event,” the library wrote. “We do not choose who gets to use our meeting rooms or what they are allowed to say or believe. Doing so would be censorship, violating the First Amendment and our own policies.”

“Many of you are asking why we would allow this booking, citing the author’s views on abortion, LGBTQ+ rights, and more. We understand these questions. We are committed to intellectual freedom, even when viewpoints expressed do not align with our values.”

The Gender Justice League also cited two past incidents involving the library.

In 2017, a transgender man filed a complaint after the library refused to allow him to use the only private restroom in the downtown library, which is reserved for families.

At the time, a library spokesperson said all its bathrooms are gender-neutral, even though they were labeled for men and women.

In 2019, the library rented a meeting room to the Women’s Liberation Front — a self-described “radical feminist organization” that had espoused what critics call anti-trans views. The event titled, “Fighting the New Misogyny: A Feminist Critique of Gender Identity,” was publicized as “a critical analysis of gender identity.”

It was allowed to proceed after a contentious board meeting, with increased security and was moved to hours when the library was closed. The library’s rationale at the time for allowing the event was similar to what it recently said about Cameron’s book reading.

“The decision to uphold our current policies does not mean the Library endorses the views of this group, or any other group that uses our meeting room spaces for its gatherings,” the then-chief librarian wrote. “It is in these difficult moments we must stand particularly firm in supporting the right to free speech in order to preserve that right for everyone.”