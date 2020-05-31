In the aftermath of protests in Seattle and across the country, questions abounded Sunday for organizers, businesses and public officials over how the meaningful demonstrations aimed at spotlighting the treatment of Black people by police devolved into scenes of destruction and mayhem.

The protests were sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died after being pinned to the ground by the knee of a Minneapolis police officer for several minutes. Undeterred by rain and risks from the novel coronavirus, Seattle protesters throughout the day chanted “stop killing us,” “Black lives matter” and “I can’t breathe!”

But tensions built throughout the afternoon, as police struggled to disperse the crowd and enforce social distancing. Business owners on Sunday morning were left sweeping up glass from broken windows and taking stock of looted inventory.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced a curfew Saturday night that will also be in effect Sunday starting at 5 p.m. Gov. Jay Inslee activated National Guard troops to respond shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. Interstate 5 through downtown remained closed for hours after protesters walked onto the freeway.

Throughout Sunday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the protests in the Seattle area and throughout the nation. Updates from Saturday can be found here.

