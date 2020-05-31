In the aftermath of protests in Seattle and across the country, questions abounded Sunday for organizers, businesses and public officials over how the meaningful demonstrations aimed at spotlighting the treatment of Black people by police devolved into scenes of destruction and mayhem.
The protests were sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died after being pinned to the ground by the knee of a Minneapolis police officer for several minutes. Undeterred by rain and risks from the novel coronavirus, Seattle protesters throughout the day chanted “stop killing us,” “Black lives matter” and “I can’t breathe!”
But tensions built throughout the afternoon, as police struggled to disperse the crowd and enforce social distancing. Business owners on Sunday morning were left sweeping up glass from broken windows and taking stock of looted inventory.
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced a curfew Saturday night that will also be in effect Sunday starting at 5 p.m. Gov. Jay Inslee activated National Guard troops to respond shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. Interstate 5 through downtown remained closed for hours after protesters walked onto the freeway.
The windows of Chu Minh Tofu in the Chinatown-International District were broken during Friday night's demonstrations. Tanya Nguyen was out front Sunday morning offering free food to people in need as volunteers helped her board up.
“We picked up a dozen sheets of plywood this morning, and we’re going to keep boarding up windows until they’re gone,” said volunteer Karen Nelson, who had severa business owners contact her for help via the Facebook group Support the ID. pic.twitter.com/hhbf3KzBdm
Downtown Seattle was abuzz with the sounds of glass being swept and boards clanking well before 8 a.m. Sunday, as paid workers and volunteers worked almost side-by-side during a cleanup of businesses damaged Saturday night.
At Old Navy, clothes were being piled up and glass swept off the floor by private citizens. The front of Nordstrom had over half a dozen people milling about, cleaning up spray paint, and the scene was repeated at nearby Timbuk2 and other businesses.
Emily Lautenbach, Casey Humphrey and Arlana Angel walked with their brooms, looking for another business to help. Angel said she came out because "It's my home."
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best toured the area together Sunday morning. Durkan jumped through a broken window at GameWorks, while the chief and staffers walked through the door.
Durkan comforted a manager in the store who smiled and gave a gentle tap of thanks on the mayor's shoulder. While walking on the street, a man pointed his finger and shouted at Durkan, accusing her of not showing support for the police Saturday night. Several officers stood in front of the man, keeping him from approaching the mayor.
—Ken Lambert, Mike Vorel
Anger over police killings shatters U.S., spreads to Europe
Americans awoke Sunday to charred and glass-strewn streets in dozens of cities after another night of unrest fueled by rage over the mistreatment of African Americans at the hands of police.
Few corners of America were untouched, from protesters setting fires inside Reno’s city hall, to police launching tear gas at rock-throwing demonstrators in Fargo, North Dakota. At least 13 police officers were injured in Philadelphia, and at least four police vehicles were set on fire. In New York City, dangerous confrontations flared repeatedly as officers made arrests and cleared streets.
Overnight curfews were imposed in more than a dozen major cities nationwide, including Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, San Francisco and Seattle.