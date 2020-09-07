As Seattle crossed the 100-day mark since protests began here against racial injustice and police violence, demonstrations continued Monday focused on the Seattle Police Department, its budget and the union that represents its rank-and-file officers.

Marking the Labor Day holiday, about 200 people gathered at 4 p.m. in the Chinatown International District for a rally and march denouncing the Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG). The group, most dressed in black and some carrying shields, umbrellas and gas masks, marched toward the SPOG office in Sodo.

There, the gathering quickly turned chaotic as police flooded the area, rode into the crowd on bikes and used pepper spray and blast balls or flash-bang grenades. After officers rushed into the crowd, some in the group threw fireworks at police.

Seattle Police push protesters through a parking lot in Sodo and into 4th Ave S after they had marched from the International District to the Seattle Police Officers Guild office on Monday, September 7, 2020. (Heidi Groover / The Seattle Times)

It was not clear what prompted the police to rush in. Several people were arrested, but it was not immediately clear how many.

Seattle Police said on Twitter that as officers tried to make arrests at the SPOG building, some in the crowd threw explosives and rocks. The department said it found Molotov cocktails at the building and posted a photo of three unbroken beer bottles filled with fluid and stuffed with white bandannas.

Officers on foot, on bikes and in vehicles pushed the crowd through Sodo and the Chinatown International District, at some points forcing some in the group to run. At Interstate 90, most officers turned back and protesters dispersed.

“They made us move for nothing,” said one protester, Diamond, who said the police response reinforced protesters’ concerns. “We’re going to keep coming out until we get justice.”

Meanwhile on Monday, the coalitions King County Equity Now and Decriminalize Seattle organized a caravan with events in all seven Seattle City Council districts to call on the council to override Mayor Jenny Durkan’s veto of a revised 2020 budget approved by the council that would have cut up to 100 police officers and made other reductions to the Seattle Police Department.

In remarks before the march to the SPOG office, activist and former City Council candidate Shaun Scott called for ongoing pressure on council members to cut police funding and redirect that money to Black-led organizations.

“It is not inciting violence for us to say that the rate of legislative change was moving much quicker when there were cop cars on fire in this city,” Scott said. “What that points out is to say all other alternatives have been exhausted.”

SPOG did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The SPOG headquarters in Sodo has been the target of protests before.

In mid-August, police arrested 18 people at a march against SPOG that started in the Chinatown International District and made its way to the SPOG building. There, demonstrators threw fireworks at police and police used pepper spray and blast balls to disperse the crowd. At the height of local protests in June, the King County Labor Council, a coalition of unions, voted to expel SPOG from the group.