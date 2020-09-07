As Seattle crossed the 100-day mark since protests began here against racial injustice and police violence, demonstrations continued Monday, focused on the Seattle Police Department, its budget and the union that represents its rank-and-file officers.

About 200 people gathered Monday afternoon at the Chinatown-International District light-rail station and marched to the offices of the Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG). Most protesters wore black and some carried shields, umbrellas and gas masks.

As the group arrived at the SPOG offices, loud music played from the SPOG building and dozens of officers rode out from behind the building on bikes. Officers ordered people to back up, rode into the crowd and grabbed umbrellas from protesters. A protester deployed a fire extinguisher; police pushed their bikes into the crowd and used pepper spray and blast balls. After officers began pushing the crowd out of the area, some in the group threw fireworks at police. Scuffles broke out as officers tried to make arrests.

From the front of the crowd of protesters, it was not immediately clear what prompted the police response. On Twitter, the Seattle Police Department said that as officers tried to make arrests, some in the crowd had thrown explosives and rocks and used Mace. The department said it found Molotov cocktails at the SPOG building and posted a photo of three unbroken beer bottles filled with fluid and stuffed with white bandanas. Police said 22 people were arrested.

Officers on foot and on bikes pressed the crowd through Sodo and the International District as police vehicles with sirens followed. Eventually, near Judkins Park, most officers turned back and protesters dispersed.

“They made us move for nothing,” said one protester, who gave only the name Diamond.

Another, who gave the initial V as his name, described seeing a child who looked about 5 years old drawing on the ground with chalk when police began dispersing the crowd and some people began running. “His mother had to pick him up and run… They charged the whole crowd,” the protester said.

Also on Monday, the coalitions King County Equity Now and Decriminalize Seattle organized a caravan with events in all seven Seattle City Council districts to call on the council to override Mayor Jenny Durkan’s veto of a revised 2020 budget approved by the council. The council proposal would have cut up to 100 police officers and made other reductions to the Seattle Police Department.

In remarks before the march to the SPOG office, activist and former City Council candidate Shaun Scott called for ongoing pressure on council members to cut police funding and redirect that money to Black-led organizations.

“The rate of legislative change was moving much quicker when there were cop cars on fire in this city,” Scott said. “What that points out is to say all other alternatives have been exhausted.”

SPOG did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The union’s office in Sodo has been the target of protests before, including in mid-August when police arrested 18 people, demonstrators threw fireworks at police and police used pepper spray and blast balls.