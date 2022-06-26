Thousands of people gathered downtown Sunday for the return of an in-person Pride Parade after two years of virtual festivities. Seattle Pride, a nonprofit that hosts the annual event, expected more than 15,000 people to line the sidewalks of Fourth Avenue in celebration, watching as sports stars, Girl Scouts, marching bands and even some pirates make their way down the parade route between Pike Street and Denny Way.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring our big LGBTQIA+ family of 400,000 attendees back together for the parade after two long years to celebrate and march alongside one another,” said Krystal Marx, executive director for Seattle Pride. “The parade gives our community the opportunity to reconnect and have fun, but also reflect on our past and advocate for a future of equal human rights for all.”

As a nod to the pandemic that left people inside for the last two years, this year’s theme is “Family Reunion.”

But the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a ruling that ended the constitutionally protected right to access abortion, was a focal point for speakers at the parade Sunday.

The high court’s ruling has sparked concern that it will also reconsider decisions on same-sex marriage. With chants of “We want abortion on demand” and “We have pride,” the rainbow-clad group gathered at Westlake Park Sunday morning, as they waited to kick off the parade through downtown.

“If 50 years from now we want to celebrate a Pride that is really about freedom and liberation, we have to stop expecting that the system will deliver anything different than what is always has, which is oppression,” Nikkita Oliver, a grand marshal for the parade told the crowd.

Versace Doll, wearing a pink evening gown, and DonnaTella Howe, in a skirt crafted from an array of colorful bandanas, kicked off the march Sunday.

Versace Doll, who is from Alabama, told the crowd that here in Washington “We’re gonna yell, raise some hell and have a good time and celebrate.”

To thank frontline workers for their contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Seattle Pride invited a contingent of LGBTQ+ frontline workers to serve as grand marshals, including healthcare workers, flight attendants, teachers, bus drivers and bank tellers.

Police officers will not march in uniform in the parade.

The board of directors for Seattle Pride said Wednesday it would bar police officers from marching in uniform, pointing to a history of distrust of law enforcement in the queer community. Interim police chief Adrian Diaz responded in an open letter, saying the decision was “especially hurtful” because other city workers would be allowed to participate in uniform.

“SPOG members took an oath to serve our entire community equally and without discrimination. It’s a shame to see that the commitment to equality and inclusion doesn’t flow in both directions,” Seattle Police Officers Guild President Mike Solan said in a statement released Sunday morning.