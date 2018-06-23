The parade will start at 11 a.m. at Fourth Avenue and Union Street and head to Seattle Center. It’s expected to last about four hours.

The 44th annual Seattle Pride Parade will make its way through downtown Sunday, starting at 11 a.m.

Paradegoers will step off at Fourth Avenue and Union Street and head to Seattle Center, walking along Fourth Avenue before turning west on Denny Way.

The parade dedicated to creating unity, honoring diversity and achieving equal human rights is expected to last about four hours.

There will be accessible viewing areas at Westlake Plaza and at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Bell Street, and American Sign Language interpreters will be at both locations.

This year’s theme is “Pride Beyond Borders.”

The 2018 grand marshals and honorees are Nayyef Hrebid and Btoo Allami, who were featured in the documentary “Out of Iraq: A Love Story”; S. Wakefield, external-relations director for the HIV Vaccine Trials Network at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; Dr. Jen Self, director of the Q Center at the University of Washington; Entre Hermanos, an organization that promotes Latino/Latina LGBTQ health and well-being; and POCAAN, a social-services agency that serves marginalized communities across King County.