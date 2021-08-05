Seattle police officers shot and killed a man near White Center Thursday evening while serving a warrant in a homicide case.

SWAT officers and members of the department’s gun violence reduction unit were in the 10000 block of 21st Avenue Southwest shortly before 6 p.m. to serve a warrant for a suspect in a Seattle homicide case from earlier this year, Seattle Assistant Police Chief Deanna Nolette said in a Thursday evening news conference.

Nolette declined to share details about the homicide case and did not say how many officers fired their weapon.

Officers were outside the house and using a PA system to tell the suspect to come out and surrender when a man came outside, allegedly armed with a handgun, Nolette said.

“We believe from the preliminary reports that he actually fired upon officers,” she said. “They returned fire, striking the suspect.”

Flash-bang devices were used when officers went inside to clear the residence, she said. Medics attempted live-saving efforts, but the Seattle Fire Department declared the man dead at the scene, she said.

Police don’t believe any other individuals were involved, though Nolette said the investigation is in its early stages. Additional information, including officers’ body-camera video footage, is expected Friday, she said.

By 7 p.m., police had taped off a few blocks of the tree-lined residential area, drawing a small group of neighbors to the corner of Southwest 100th Street and 20th Avenue Southwest.

Christine Scharrer, 52, who lives in the neighborhood, said she heard police yelling through a bullhorn at someone inside a home around 6 p.m.

“The next thing I knew — crack, crack, crack,” she said, describing the sounds of gunfire. She said she went upstairs in her home and saw a SWAT team outside.