Officials said it was unclear what the man was doing in the chilly water.
Rescuers pulled a man from the chilly waters of Seattle’s Lake Union after he was seen clinging to a dock near Gas Works Park.
Police and medics responded to the scene, near Stone Way North and North Northlake Way, about 6:05 a.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of a person in the water.
KOMO-TV reports that a crew aboard a Seattle Police Harbor Patrol boat reached the man and pulled him aboard.
A Seattle Fire Department spokesperson said the man was in stable condition. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
