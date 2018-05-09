Officials said it was unclear what the man was doing in the chilly water.

Rescuers pulled a man from the chilly waters of Seattle’s Lake Union after he was seen clinging to a dock near Gas Works Park.

Police and medics responded to the scene, near Stone Way North and North Northlake Way, about 6:05 a.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of a person in the water.

KOMO-TV reports that a crew aboard a Seattle Police Harbor Patrol boat reached the man and pulled him aboard.

A Seattle Fire Department spokesperson said the man was in stable condition. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Officials said it was unclear what the man was doing in the water.