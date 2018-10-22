The FBI and Seattle police are searching for a suspect who threw Molotov cocktails at Iglesia ni Cristo during an evening church service.

The Seattle Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in an apparent arson at a Seattle church last week. The department released several surveillance-video photos of the suspect Monday.

The fire started at the Rainier Valley church, Iglesia ni Cristo, during a Thursday evening service after someone threw “several Molotov cocktail devices” at the church, according to the Seattle Fire Department. The fire started outside the front door of the church. About 50 people were inside but no one was injured, Seattle Fire Department spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley said Thursday.

The FBI and SPD are investigating the alleged arson. Seattle police have not yet released more information about the suspect or what can be seen on the surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the person in the photos is asked to call SPD’s Arson/Bomb Squad Unit at 206-684-8980.