Seattle police on Wednesday night released graphic footage from the body cameras worn by two officers who shot and killed a man in crisis near the downtown waterfront on Tuesday.

A Port of Seattle police officer alerted the Seattle Police Department to a man walking near Alaskan Way and Seneca Street around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.

“One of my units saw a suicidal subject holding a knife to his neck,” the Port of Seattle police officer told the Seattle police dispatcher, according to the audio provided.

Less than a minute later, the Port of Seattle officer can be heard saying the man had cut himself and was walking north on Alaskan Way. When Seattle police officers arrived, the man was walking past Pier 56, according to the video.

The footage captures one of the officers yelling at the man to stop walking while pointing a gun at him. The man, who police acknowledged was in crisis, continues walking toward the officers while waving the knife — which was later recovered at the scene — in the air.

“Do it. Do it. Please kill me,” the man yells while coming toward the officer, the video shows.

Police said Tuesday that officers had attempted to use less-lethal methods to stop the man, but that they were “ineffective.” On Wednesday, Seattle police clarified their initial statement and said Port of Seattle police officers — not the Seattle Police Department — had tried to use a less-lethal tool. It’s unclear what methods were attempted.

Seconds later, the video shows officers firing at him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has not been identified by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the city’s Office of Police Accountability and the SPD’s Force Investigation Team look into the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.