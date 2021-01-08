At least two Seattle police officers who were in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday during the riot at the U.S. Capitol have been placed on administrative leave, according to a Friday night statement from by Police Chief Adrian Diaz.

Diaz said in the statement the department learned Friday the officers were in D.C. this week and an investigation has been opened.

“The Department fully supports all lawful expressions of First Amendment freedom of speech, but the violent mob and events that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol were unlawful and resulted in the death of another police officer,” Diaz said in the statement. “… If any SPD officers were directly involved in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, I will immediately terminate them.”

The city’s Office of Police Accountability (OPA) is investigating whether any Police Department policies were violated and will conduct a “full review of any SPD employee activities at the U.S. Capitol.”

Officer Valerie Carson, a spokesperson for the Police Department, said Friday night the officers were not on duty while they were in D.C. The department did not release any other information about the officers and Carson referred further questions to OPA.

Diaz’s statement comes after a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, protesting President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, interrupting congressional debate and marching through the building, ransacking many areas. A woman was shot and killed inside the Capitol, and Washington’s mayor instituted an evening curfew in an attempt to contain the violence.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who responded to the riot, died from injuries sustained during the violence, police confirmed Thursday evening.