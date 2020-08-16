Seattle police say that officers were assaulted by people in a crowd by Cal Anderson Park on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were responding to a report of damage at 11th Avenue and East Olive Way, according to a tweet by the Seattle Police Department.

Detective Mark Jamieson of the Seattle Police Department said the officers were injured, but he did not have additional information about the nature of the injuries or other details about the altercation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.