Seattle police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred just before 5 a.m. Tuesday on Capitol Hill at 11th Avenue and East Denny Way, near the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) area.

A man with a gunshot wound was brought to Harborview Medical Center’s emergency room by Seattle Medic One around 5 a.m., according to hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg.

The man, whose wounds are not life-threatening, was being evaluated as of 5:52 a.m., according to the statement from Gregg.

Police did not immediately provide more information.

Officers investigating a shooting at 11 Avenue/East Denny Way. Reports of one person injured. More information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 23, 2020

The incident comes on the heels of two weekend shootings in the area: One early Saturday morning that killed 19-year-old Lorenzo Anderson and injured a 33-year-old man, and one Sunday night that injured a 17-year-old boy.