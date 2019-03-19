Seattle police were investigating an officer-involved shooting in Capitol Hill Tuesday night, according to a tweet from the department.
The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Melrose Avenue around 9:30 p.m.
No officers were injured, according to police.
Melrose Avenue between Olive Way and Pine Street was closed off as police investigated.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
