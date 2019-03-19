Seattle police were investigating an officer-involved shooting in Capitol Hill Tuesday night, according to a tweet from the department.

The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Melrose Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

No officers were injured, according to police.

Force Investigation detectives have responded to an officer-involved shooting in the 1600 block of Melrose. No officers are injured. Please expect traffic disruption in the immediate area as the investigation proceeds. More details to come. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) March 20, 2019

Melrose Avenue between Olive Way and Pine Street was closed off as police investigated.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.