A 65-year-old woman is dead and a 65-year-old man is hospitalized after what Seattle police describe as a possible homicide and attempted suicide at an assisted-living facility in the Central District Friday morning.
Seattle fire crews responded to the incident and took the man to Harborview Medical Center.
The facility is in the 500 block of 16th Avenue.
More details will be provided as they become available.
