Seattle police detectives were investigating the death of a woman in Cal Anderson Park late Wednesday, authorities said, and were involved in a standoff with a suspect barricaded inside a building there.

Officers responding to the Capitol Hill park found someone — later described by police as a suspect — holed up inside the building, according to a statement from the Seattle Police Department around 9:30 p.m.

A Seattle Fire Department spokesperson confirmed first responders attempted live-saving measures on a woman in her 30s, but she died at the scene.

Around 10:30 p.m., police tweeted that the suspect was still barricaded inside the building. SWAT team members and negotiators also responded to the scene, police said.

No further information was immediately available.