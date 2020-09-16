Elise Takahama
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Seattle police detectives are investigating a homicide that left one woman dead in Cal Anderson Park on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to the park found someone — who police later said was a suspect — barricaded inside a building in the Capitol Hill park, according to a statement from the Seattle Police Department around 9:30 p.m.

A Seattle Fire Department spokesperson confirmed first responders attempted live-saving measures on a woman in her 30s, but she died at the scene.

Around 10:30 p.m., police tweeted that the suspect was still barricaded inside the building. SWAT team members and negotiators also responded to the scene, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

