Police are investigating a crash that killed a 51-year-old man crossing the street on a red light near Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood Thursday evening.

Witnesses reported seeing the man, who was in a wheelchair, enter the crosswalk at Rainier Avenue South and Martin Luther King Jr. Way South around 9:15 p.m., according to a statement from the Seattle Police Department. The red “Don’t Walk” pedestrian signal was on, police said.

A 61-year-old man was driving a van north on Rainier Avenue South when he hit the man in the wheelchair, who was taken to Harborview Medical Center, the statement said. He died at the hospital. No further information about the victim was immediately available.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said. He didn’t show signs of impairment, according to the statement.

Detectives are investigating.