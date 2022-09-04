Seattle Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Roosevelt neighborhood early Sunday morning that left a man injured with possibly life-threatening wounds.

About 12:30 a.m., police officers responded to reports that a man was shot near the 1000 block of Northeast 73rd Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso, according to a department news release. Seattle Fire Department medics then transported the man with “possibly life-threatening injuries” to Harborview Medical Center, the department stated. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Witnesses told police that the shooting took place outside, and that the suspect fled in a car. Additional information about the suspect has not been released.

Seattle Police Department requests those with information about the shooting call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.