The victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Seattle Police detectives were investigating a fight that escalated into gunfire in Pioneer Square early Sunday morning, leaving two people injured.
Authorities were alerted to the incident with a 911 call around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday near 2nd Avenue South and South Washington Street, the Seattle Police Department said on its blotter. Witnesses told police that a “physical fight between two groups of individuals escalated into gunfire,” according to the post.
The victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Several parked cars were also damaged during the incident, according to the department.
Gang detectives reviewed the scene. No suspects have been located.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.