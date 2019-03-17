The victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Seattle Police detectives were investigating a fight that escalated into gunfire in Pioneer Square early Sunday morning, leaving two people injured.

Authorities were alerted to the incident with a 911 call around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday near 2nd Avenue South and South Washington Street, the Seattle Police Department said on its blotter. Witnesses told police that a “physical fight between two groups of individuals escalated into gunfire,” according to the post.

The victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Several parked cars were also damaged during the incident, according to the department.

Gang detectives reviewed the scene. No suspects have been located.