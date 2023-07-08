With MLB All-Star Week festivities now in full swing, the Seattle Police Department will be deploying several hundred officers around T-Mobile Park each day up until Tuesday, the day of the game, police Chief Adrian Diaz said Friday.

SPD is working with federal agencies including the Transportation Security Administration and the FBI, as well as the King County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol to ensure the safety of tens of thousands of fans who are expected to attend the event.

“When you look at some of these sites, you have to make sure that you render them safe, and so sometimes it’s using dogs to be able to go in and around different locations and making sure that there’s no one that’s going to potentially try to harm the event,” said Diaz, who added that SPD officers are assigned on 12-hour shifts.

More than 100,000 people are expected in Seattle for MLB All-Star Week. Upcoming events include the MLB draft Sunday at Lumen Field and the Home Run Derby Monday at T-Mobile Park, culminating in the 93rd edition of the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

In the lead-up to All-Star Week, SPD has been adjusting officers’ schedules to provide ample support for incoming baseball fans, while keeping the rest of Seattle safe.

For example, Diaz added that the community violence task force will still be active during All-Star Week.

“They’re still committed to making sure that we recover guns off the streets,” Diaz said. “We’ve made a lot of arrests, just in the last several weeks.”

SPD is also monitoring all levels of communication about potential protests, Diaz said.

“We are aware of any potential protests that might occur,” he said. “We have contingency plans set up, should something arise. We want to help facilitate First Amendment speech. We also have to make sure that we don’t have people violating law.”

Officers will be present in the downtown area to ensure fans can safely get to the stadium from their hotels, and back.

Richard Collodi, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office, underscored the importance of close cooperation between local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

“Success for us is an event that people hardly notice that public safety is there so they come … and they’re able to safely enjoy the event,” Collodi said.

Collodi said there are no immediate or known threats in the lead-up to All-Star Week, but regardless the FBI is closely collaborating with Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Coast Guard, National Guard and BNSF Railway to keep T-Mobile Park and other venues secure.

Collodi said the agency will enforce restrictions on drones in the area around T-Mobile Park.

In a 60-second message posted by the Seattle FBI office, the Mariner Moose mascot explains that people can lawfully fly drones away from the stadium, as long as they check the surrounding airspace with the Federal Aviation Administration’s mobile app, called B4UFLY, or by visiting the website tfr.faa.gov.

The city has also been working on improving public safety and offering cleanup efforts in the area while introducing some immediate actions that prepared the city to host All-Star Week. As part of Mayor Bruce Harrell’s Downtown Activation Plan, the efforts call for reducing graffiti in the Chinatown International District and downtown area, installing murals downtown and increasing activation of parks.

Jamie Housen, Harrell’s director of communications, said $1.7 million from the Metropolitan Improvement District was allocated for cleaning, safety and hospitality throughout downtown for All-Star Week and other events.

“We want to expand the boundaries of the MID and actually expanded the intensity of their efforts,” Harrell said Wednesday. “That takes money and so those investments are designed to do that — expand the boundaries, expand the number of MID ambassadors.”

Harrell praised the ambassadors for their “phenomenal” work.

“They clean, they do wayfinding, sometimes not even their job description, just their mere presence … has a positive public safety effect,” Harrell said.

Harrell’s Downtown Activation Plan calls for increased lighting in areas where crime has been an ongoing problem.

MLB baseball murals were unveiled Wednesday and are located at Pioneer Square’s RailSpur Public Art Alley. During the art unveiling, Harrell mentioned how the conversions of certain intersections can bolster security.

The Office of Economic Development has been engaging downtown business organizations through briefings with the Seattle Sports Commission and Visit Seattle in the last six months.

“The OED has been informing the community about events, public safety and waste management,” OED spokesperson Karissa Braxton said.

The department’s community liaisons spearheaded a door-to-door outreach initiative in the CID to inform and prepare business owners for increased traffic in the neighborhoods for the duration of the All-Star Week, Braxton said.

The city’s preparations extend beyond law enforcement and government involvement. Organizations such as the Downtown Seattle Association and Sodo Business Improvement Area have contributed to enhancing security preparations and promoting public safety.

The DSA will have 20-30 ambassadors, who pick up trash and help with wayfinding, during the evenings.

“We have an open line of communications that downtown is clean and welcoming and the parks we manage are hosting free, family-friendly events throughout the week to complement MLB All-Star week,” said James Sido, Seattle Downtown Association spokesperson.

The Sodo Business Improvement Area has been updating its business members on traffic changes and similar plans. The organization, in conjunction with the Seattle Department of Transportation, put up maps within signal boxes around T-Moblie Park to inform fans where they are and how they can get places.

The State Patrol is urging fans to use public transit to travel to and from All-Star events.