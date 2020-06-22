A woman struck in the eye by a rubber bullet, and the family of an 8-year-old boy who was sprayed in the face with a chemical irritant, on Monday condemned the Seattle Police Department’s use of less-than-lethal weapons during the city’s recent George Floyd demonstrations.

“We have a state of emergency in the state of Washington and across this nation,” said James Bible, a Bellevue-based attorney who is representing the woman and the family of the young boy, at a news conference. “It is in relation to police misconduct. It is in relation to police brutality. Too many people have died at the hands of police officers.”

One of the protesters, Mondo Avery, said he and his family went to downtown Seattle on May 30 to participate in one of the city’s first protests over the death of Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

While they were there, his son, who was 7 on the day of the protest but has since turned 8, was hit in the face with chemical gas, Bible said. Bible said he wasn’t sure if police used pepper spray or mace.

Videos and photos of the boy circulated on social media after the protest, sparking anger among other protesters and members of the community.

“There comes a point where you have to stand for what’s right,” Avery said. “Enough is enough. Black lives matter. My son is a young kid.”

Nikita Carver, 35, was also at the Seattle protest that day.

Carver, who was wearing dark sunglasses and bandages over her left eye, said the May 30 protest was the first she had ever attended.

She and one of her best friends made a sign to honor other Black victims of police brutality and drove to downtown together.

“We were really excited,” Carver said.

When they arrived downtown, she said she and her friend marched with the group to the steps of City Hall, where people were kneeling and making speeches.

“Everything was great,” she said. “Everything was beautiful.”

Once the crowd started dispersing, Carver said she saw her sign had fallen on the ground and bent down to pick it up. When she stood up, holding the sign above her head, a rubber bullet hit her in the face.

“I screamed in sheer terror,” Carver said, later adding that “everything burned.”

Somehow, she said, she and her friend found their way back to their car and drove to Harborview Medical Center.

Carver had her first surgery two days later. She said Monday doctors aren’t sure if she’ll be able to see out of her left eye again.

“They said I actually should have a hole in the back of my head as well,” she said.

She has another appointment — her ninth hospital visit since May 30 — scheduled for Tuesday.

The Seattle City Council voted unanimously last week to ban police crowd-control weapons like tear gas.

David B. Owens, a civil rights attorney who’s also representing Avery’s family, said they’re planning to file multiple lawsuits.

“We’re coming,” Owens said.

Seattle police couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.