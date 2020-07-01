The Seattle Police Department swept into the CHOP early Wednesday with heavily equipped officers and tactical vehicles to clear out the protest zone. Police on the scene issued dispersal orders and had arrested about a dozen people as of 5:23 a.m., the department tweeted.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan issued an executive order that went out at 4:58 a.m. declaring the “gathering in this area an unlawful assembly requiring immediate action from city agencies, including the Police Department.

At least 100 police officers equipped with body armor, nightsticks, helmets and weapons moved into the area. “Anyone who remains in the area, or returns to the area, is subject to arrest,” the department tweeted.

Police reported people were overturning portable toilets as officers swept the area.

“This order, and our police response, comes after weeks of violence in and around the Capitol Hill Occupied Protests Zone, including four shootings, resulting in multiple injuries and the deaths of two teenagers,” Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said in a statement. “

Police said anyone seeking to leave the area without getting arrested could do so through the south end of the zone, toward Pike Street.