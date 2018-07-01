Officer lost control of the vehicle while responding to reports of shots fired.
The Seattle Police Department said one of its patrol cars crashed through a fence and onto railroad tracks in the SoDo neighborhood early Sunday.
The officer driving the car was one of several responding to reports of shots fired in the 500 block of Royal Brougham Way near the Greyhound bus station, according the department’s blotter.
The officer lost control of the vehicle in the 3300 block of Airport Way South at about 5:45 a.m., and careened through a fence onto the track. The driver was treated for minor injuries at Harborview Medical Center.
Officers were unable to find any signs of shots fired in the area.
