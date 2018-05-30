Seattle police and SWAT are blocking a Capitol Hill street to barricade in a domestic-violence suspect.

Seattle police blocked off a section of Belmont Avenue on Capitol Hill on Wednesday after a domestic-violence suspect, identified as a King County Sheriff’s deputy, barricaded himself in a building, Seattle Police Department spokesman Patrick Michaud said.

A SWAT team and negotiators are trying to talk with the man, Michaud said, adding he didn’t know if the man was armed. Officers closed the road lined with apartments from East Howell Street on the north side to south of East Olive Street.

The suspect is a King County sheriff’s deputy who has been on paid administrative leave since March due to an ongoing internal investigation, King County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Ryan Abbott said.

The incident started at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Michaud said.