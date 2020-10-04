Sixteen protesters were arrested on Capitol Hill Saturday night after police say some in the group defaced buildings, shattered windows and threw explosives into a Starbucks.

Police posted photos early Sunday morning of spray-painted tags on buildings reading “kill cops” and “save a life, hang a cop.” Police also say an explosive was thrown at officers.

Police trailed the group of roughly 100 to 150 around the neighborhood before issuing a dispersal order and using pepper spray on demonstrators.

Those arrested face charges for property destruction, assault, failure to disperse, and rendering criminal assistance, according to police.